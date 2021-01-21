Germany's Merkel to discuss Russia pipeline project with US

But “I am saying today that ... my basic attitude has not yet changed in such a way that I would say that the project shouldn't happen,” Merkel added.

“We will of course speak with the new American administration,” she said. “We must also talk about what economic relationships with Russia in the gas sector are acceptable and what aren't. And it's not as if there were absolutely no trade relations between the United States of America and Russia in the oil sector, for example.”

“We must put everything on the table, and talk about whether we want to have no trade with Russia in the gas sector at all, and what dependence is tolerable,” Merkel added. She reiterated Germany's objections to “extraterritorial sanctions.”

Gazprom says that 6% of the pipeline, or about 150 kilometers (93 miles), remains to be completed and insisted that it intends to complete the project soon — though it has acknowledged there's a risk the project could be suspended or canceled.

In general, Merkel said that “there is simply a much broader political overlap with President Biden” than with predecessor Donald Trump. She pointed to his first actions after taking office, such as his return to the Paris climate agreement and withdrawal of a Trump move to withdraw from the World Health Organization.