Germany's newly elected parliament convenes for first time

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s newly elected parliament has held its first meeting. The 736-member lower house, or Bundestag, on Tuesday elected as its new speaker Baerbel Bas of the center-left Social Democrats, which emerged from last month’s election as the strongest party.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the meeting although she is no longer a lawmaker. She was sitting on the visitor stands of parliament. Later in the afternoon, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will formally dismiss Merkel and her Cabinet, though they will be asked to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is in place.

“The citizens are looking to us, and their expectations of parliament are rightly high," said Wolfgang Schaeuble, the previous speaker. "We all should continue to do everything we can to meet their expectations.”

Schaeuble, 79, a conservative veteran and former finance and interior minister, is the longest-serving member of parliament. He has been a lawmaker since 1972.

In his opening speech, Schaeuble also called for a quick reform in electoral law to prevent further bloating of the Bundestag. It has a record 736 lawmakers now — up from 709 during the last term.