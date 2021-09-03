Global biodiversity conference opens in southern France

“Our common goal is to put nature at the top of international priorities, because our destinies are intrinsically related - planet, climate, nature and human communities,” Macron wrote in a statement ahead of the event.

On Friday morning, Macron and some other conference participants, including European Council President Charles Michel, took a boat to Calanques National Park, a marine reserve near Marseille known for its azure blue waters topped by high white cliffs.

The reserve is home to dolphins, fin whales, turtles, sea urchins and a variety of fish. Its coastal area also includes 1,600 plant species and 25 protected bird species. Measures to preserve the area were first taken in 1923 and reinforced in 2012.

Macron plans to use the visit to address the importance of better protecting the Mediterranean Sea, and oceans in general, from pollution and overfishing, his office said.

The French leader then is heading to the conference, which is hosted by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. IUCN is made up of 1,400 private and government entities and non-governmental organizations.