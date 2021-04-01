Global stocks follow Wall St up on strong Japan, Korea data

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% while the Dow lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.5%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% to 3,466.33 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.7% to 29,388.87. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 1.9% to 39,929.07.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.8% higher at 3,087.40 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 6,828.70.

India's Sensex added 0.7% to 49,851.16. New Zealand and Jakarta declined Southeast Asian markets advanced.

Investors are swinging between optimism that coronavirus vaccines will allow business to return to normal and unease about rising infections in the United States and some European countries. That has prompted some to reimpose travel curbs.

In Japan, the Tankan index of business conditions for large manufacturers rose into positive territory for the first time since 2019.

That “supports our view that the economy’s recovery from the pandemic will gather pace again soon,” said Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics in a report.

South Korea reported March export growth accelerated to 16.6% over a year earlier from the previous month’s 9.5%.