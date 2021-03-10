Global stocks mixed after Wall St rises on tech rally

Bond yields, or the difference between the current market price and the payout at maturity, have been widening due to rising expectations for growth and the inflation that could follow. Inflation erodes the value of that future bond payout, encouraging investors to shift to stocks.

The fall in bond prices drew investors who didn't want to pay high prices for stocks, especially tech stocks that looked most expensive.

Investors are betting the $1.9 trillion in coming government stimulus will help lift the U.S. economy out of its coronavirus-induced malaise. The package set for final approval in the U.S. House on Wednesday provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extends emergency unemployment benefits that help to support consumer spending, the economy's main engine.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 33 cents to $63.68 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract sank $1.04 on Tuesday to $64.01. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 46 cents to $67.07 per barrel in London. It retreated 72 cents the previous session to $67.52.

The dollar rose to 108.82 yen from Tuesday's 108.47 yen. The euro declined to $1.1876 from $1.1901.

