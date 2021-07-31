Caeleb Dressel joins elite club with 5th Olympic gold medal

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates winning the gold medal the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates winning the gold medal the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, right, swims to win the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final followed by Florent Manaudou, of France, for silver at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates winning the gold medal the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, starts the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Emma Mckeon, top, of Australia, swims to set an olympic record in a women's 50-meter freestyle semifinal followed by Katarzyna Wasick, center, of Poland, and Arina Surkova, bottom, of the Russian Olympic Committee, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, finishes a women's 50-meter freestyle heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
CORRECTS NAME AND RACE - Emma Mckeon, of Australia, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 100-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, smiles after winning the gold medal in a women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Robert Finke, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, touches the wall to win the gold medal in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, smiles after winning the gold medal in a women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, swims win the gold medal in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Robert Finke, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Robert Finke, of the United States, swims to a second place finish in heat 4 of the men's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Robert Finke, of the United States, swims during heat 4 of the men's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Make it five for Caeleb Dressel.
The American star won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo Games, finishing off one of the great performances in Olympic history. He joins an elite club of just four other swimmers ever with at least five gold medals at one games.
Dressel swam the butterfly leg as the Americans set a world record in the 4x100-meter medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 26.78 seconds -- eclipsing the mark of 3:27.28 they set at the 2009 Rome world championships in rubberized suits.
Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Zach Apple joined Dressel on the winning team, ensuring the Americans closed out the swimming competition with another gold in a race they’ve never lost at the Olympics.
Earlier in the session, Dressel won the 50 freestyle for his third individual title of the games. He also won two golds on the relays.
Dressel starred at the pool with Australia's Emma McKeon, who won two more golds Sunday to push her overall total to seven — four gold and three bronze.
Mirroring Dressel's final day, McKeon won the 50 free and took the butterfly leg on the Aussies' winning 4x100 medley relay team on the women's side.
McKeon became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single games. The only men to do it are Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi.