Golfer Cabrera arrested in Rio for extradition to homeland

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said.

Cabrera, who won both Masters and U.S. Open championships, was on Interpol's red code list.

Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name. It described him only as a 51-year-old Argentine.

Two federal police officers based in Rio separately confirmed to The Associated Press that Cabrera was the man arrested. Both agreed to give the information only if granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the topic publicly.

The police statement said the arrest was authorized by Brazil's top court and the man would be held until his extradition to Argentina. Officials in Argentina have charged the suspect with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities, the statement said.