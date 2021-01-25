 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Google says Chrome cookie replacement plan making progress
0 comments
AP

Google says Chrome cookie replacement plan making progress

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Google says Chrome cookie replacement plan making progress

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, a woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Google says it's making progress on plans to revamp Chrome user tracking technology aimed at improving privacy even as it faces challenges from regulators and officials. The company gave an update Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 on its work to remove from its Chrome browser so-called third-party cookies, which are used by a website's advertisers or partners and can be used to track user browsing habits across the internet.

 Ng Han Guan

LONDON (AP) — Google says it's making progress on plans to revamp Chrome user tracking technology aimed at improving privacy even as it faces challenges from regulators and officials.

The company gave an update Monday on its work to remove from its Chrome browser so-called third-party cookies, which are used by a website's advertisers or partners and can be used to track a user's internet browsing habits.

Third-party cookies been a longtime source of privacy concerns and Google said a year ago that it would do away with them, in an announcement that shook up the online advertising industry.

The changes will affect Chrome, the world’s dominant web browser, as well as other browsers based on Google’s Chromium technology such as Microsoft’s Edge. Rival browsers Safari and Mozilla Firefox have already removed third-party cookies by default but Google is taking a more gradual approach.

In a blog post, Google’s group product manager for user trust and privacy, Chetna Bindra, sought to ease fears about the project, saying the proposals will “help publishers and advertisers succeed while also protecting people’s privacy as they move across the web.”

Google said it was releasing new data on one proposed technology, which does away with “individual identifiers" and instead groups users into large demographic flocks.

The technique hides individual users in the online crowd and keeps a person's web history private on a device's browser. Tests results showed it can be an effective replacement for third party cookies, and advertisers can expect to see “at least 95% of the conversions per dollar spent when compared to cookie-based advertising," Bindra said.

Conversions are actions users take when they see an ad, such as clicking to make a purchase or watch a video. Advertisers will be able to test out the system for themselves in the coming months.

Marketers for an Open Web, a U.K. industry lobbying group, said Google’s announcement did nothing to ease concerns voiced by the ad industry and regulators and questioned whether the company’s data showed what it claimed.

Google's plan has drawn scrutiny from Britain’s competition watchdog, which this month opened an investigation into whether it could undermine online ad competition and entrench Google's dominant position in the digital advertising industry.

U.S. officials are also challenging Google's behavior. A group of states filed a lawsuit against the company last month accusing it of “anti-competitive conduct” in the online ad industry.

———

For all of AP’s tech coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/technology

———

Follow Kelvin Chan at https://www.twitter.com/chanman

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+3
Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat
World

Biden's US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — The United States will resume funding for the World Health Organization and join its consortium aimed at sharing coronavirus vaccines fairly around the globe, President Joe Biden’s top adviser on the pandemic said Thursday, renewing support for an agency that the Trump administration had pulled back from.

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump
World

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter said Friday it has permanently banned an account that some in Iran believe is linked to the office of the country’s supreme leader after a posting that seemed to threaten former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby panda won't let go of zookeeper in South Korea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News