Grand jury indicts Puerto Rico boxer in lover's death

Also charged in the case is Luis Antonio Cádiz, who on Thursday was ordered held without bail. The victim's parents said in a press conference at the funeral home that they did not know him, adding that they needed their space and did not want to talk about the case.

“What I want is justice for Keishla,” said her mother, Keila Ortiz. “We're going through a pain that Tony and I never imagined.”

The autopsy report has been completed, but authorities said they won’t release details yet on exactly how Rodríguez died because the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s father, José Antonio Rodríguez, told WAPA TV on Wednesday that he is not in favor of the death penalty.

“That doesn’t solve anything for me. What’s done is done,” he said. “Let him remember every day who my daughter was.”

Verdejo (27-2, 17 knockouts) represented Puerto Rico in the 2012 Olympics and became a professional boxer that year, competing in the lightweight division.