Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The great Brexit brawl headed into its next standoff Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland were likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom.

The EU’s top Brexit official, Maros Sefcovic, proposed major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland, which is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU’s borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year.

Under the new rules put in place this year, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland and meet EU standards. Sefcovic proposed changes under which he said checks on food, plants and animals could be cut by 80% and paperwork for transport companies in half.

However welcome such a cut in red tape might be to London, the U.K is also insisting on a further, fundamental change. It wants the EU to cede final legal oversight by its top court of any trade disputes and instead make them subject to independent arbitration. No such concession was forthcoming from Sefcovic Wednesday.

“It’s very clear that we cannot have access to the single market without the supervision of the European Court of Justice,” Sefcovic told reporters, rejecting any chance that the EU would yield to the British government on the issue.