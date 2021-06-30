 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Great Brexit sausage fight goes into freezer for 3 months
0 comments
AP

Great Brexit sausage fight goes into freezer for 3 months

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — The great Brexit sausage fight is going into the freezer for the next three months.

The European Union and the United Kingdom agreed Wednesday not to let a fight over the transport of chilled meats from Britain to Northern Ireland sputter out of control for the moment and further damage already fraught relations, which have been fundamentally changed since the U.K. left the EU last year.

Instead, they delayed until the end of September some post-Brexit trade checks that were to go into effect on Thursday, including those on British sausages, giving London and Brussels extra leeway to find a compromise.

Without Wednesday's deal, the current system of chilled British meats going to Northern Ireland would have banned as part of the complicated EU-U.K. divorce deal that seeks to keep an open border on the island of Ireland, a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process. But with an open border, the EU has insisted that trade checks must be imposed before British goods reach Northern Ireland so it can protect its single seamless market of 27 member states, which includes Ireland.

“We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland," British Cabinet Minister David Frost said.

Britain and the EU have been in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that borders the 27-nation bloc, for months, with London arguing that the terms of planned checks between Britain and Northern Ireland aren't realistic.

The EU's top post-Brexit official, Maroš Šefčovič warned, however, that with an additional grace period, “we are not issuing a blank check. The solution is of temporary nature in which strong conditions are attached, meaning the U.K. must fulfill political obligations.”

Over the past several months, Britain has unilaterally delayed implementing some of the checks, drawing the threat of legal action from the EU.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has seized on the potential sausage ban for the Northern Irish, brandishing it as a symbol of how unworkable the arrangements are. Even U.S. President Joe Biden has even been drawn into the spat during the Group of Seven summit in England earlier this month, raising concerns about the potential threat to Northern Ireland’s peace accord.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Counselors help families in Fla. building search

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers
World

Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air.

World

Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms were “immoral’ and would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

+9
Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?
World

Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death
World

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Angry demonstrators clashed with Palestinian security forces for a third day Saturday during a protest in the West Bank over the death of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died while in custody.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch lava fountains appear as Mount Etna erupts in Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News