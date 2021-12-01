Greece approves mandatory vaccination for those aged over 60

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation making vaccination for COVID-19 mandatory for all residents aged over 60, to deal with an infection surge and the emergence of the omicron variant.

The draft law backed by the center-right government and a center-left opposition party — but rejected by all other opposition parties — targets the country's age group that is most vulnerable to death or intubation from the coronavirus.

Some 17% of Greeks aged over 60 have not yet been vaccinated. They have until Jan. 16 to get their first jabs, or will be fined 100 euros ($113) for every month they remain unvaccinated.

Parties that opposed the measure said it was too harsh on low-income people who don't want to be inoculated.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he reluctantly proposed the measure due to “implacable” facts: Nine in 10 Greeks who die of COVID-19 are aged over 60; Seven in 10 intubated patients in intensive care units belong to the same age group, and more than eight in 10 of those have not been vaccinated.

Mitsotakis said during the debate that the 17% of unvaccinated people over 60 “is too big a percentage to ignore.”