 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greece: Dozens detained in clashes over campus security law
0 comments
AP

Greece: Dozens detained in clashes over campus security law

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police clashed with protesters and detained more than 30 people in Greece’s second-largest city Monday during a demonstration against a new campus security law.

Protesters occupied the principal’s building at the University of Thessaloniki in northern Greece for several hours and the clashes broke out when police entered the building to remove them.

Parliament earlier this month approved legislation from the center-right government allowing police to patrol university campuses. Left-wing opposition parties have called the measure undemocratic and have supported ongoing protests against the new measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain police rescue migrants hidden in containers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
World

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use

  • Updated

TORONTO (AP) — The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

+2
France to boost cyberdefense after hospital malware attacks
World

France to boost cyberdefense after hospital malware attacks

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday unveiled a plan to better arm public facilities and private companies against cybercriminals following ransomware attacks at two hospitals this month and an upsurge of similar cyber assaults in France.

Watch Now: Related Video

This koala has a new foot thanks to a dentist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News