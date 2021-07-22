 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued after stranded boat sinks
0 comments
AP

Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued after stranded boat sinks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 36 migrants were rescued late Thursday after a sail boat was stranded in high winds and sank off the island of Crete, while a search continues for people feared missing.

The coast guard said an air force helicopter picked up five of the rescued passengers and took them to the nearby island of Karpathos, while the others were transferred to a passing cargo ship.

Some of the people rescued were pulled from the sea and others from the sinking sail boat, the Greek coast guard said.

Survivors reported that about 45 people had been on board the boat, the agency said, lowering the initial estimate from 60 passengers.

Greece is a major transit point for illegal immigration into the European Union. The number of people arriving without authorization has fallen sharply since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of tougher border policing practices.

———

Follow AP's migration coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets
World

Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — With just months to go before her 16-year leadership of Germany ends, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her efforts to promote gender equality and curb climate change but expressed regret that some decisions, in hindsight, were made too late.

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage
World

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

+3
UK govt plan to end virus orders queried as cases top 50,000
World

UK govt plan to end virus orders queried as cases top 50,000

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in six months Friday amid a warning from the British government’s top medical adviser that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 could hit “quite scary” levels within weeks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the moment when a rat causes havoc in Andalusia's parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News