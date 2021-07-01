Greece: Fugitive far-right former lawmaker arrested

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A leading member of Greece’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party has been arrested in Athens, nearly nine months after he disappeared before a court sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

Police said 59-year-old former lawmaker Christos Pappas was arrested late Thursday and had been living in an apartment registered under a different name.

Golden Dawn was founded as a Nazi-inspired organization in the 1980s. A fringe group for years, it saw a surge in popularity during a 2010-2018 financial crisis that caused hardship for millions of Greeks.

Other former lawmakers and senior officials of the party were jailed last October after a court ruled that it acted as a criminal organization.

Pappas had been released from pre-trial custody after the maximum 18-month period for which he could be held expired. He absconded shortly before the court verdict.

