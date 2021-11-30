Greece mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for residents over 60

“Unfortunately, of the 580,000 unvaccinated of our fellow citizens over the age of 60, only 60,000 set up appointments to get vaccinated in November,” he said. “But it is mainly people over 60 who require hospital treatment and sadly lose their life. These deaths are unnecessary.”

The opposition left-wing Syriza party accused the center-right government of shifting the responsibility of battling the virus onto ordinary Greeks and “targeting people over 60 ... with punitive and financially debilitating measures that haven’t been implemented anywhere else in the world.”

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis conceded that it had been a “politically difficult decision," but defended the measure as the only way forward.

“If we chose the easy path we would say: ’It’s their problem,’” he said in parliament. “(Unvaccinated people over 60) wouldn’t get inoculated, they would die in their thousands and we would wash our hands of them so as not to lose votes. That is an immoral course of action.”