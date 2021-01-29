 Skip to main content
Greece: Restrictions reimposed in Athens after case spike
AP

Greece: Restrictions reimposed in Athens after case spike

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities on Friday said they will reimpose tougher lockdown restrictions in greater Athens after a January decline in infection rates was reversed this week.

Most retail stores will close in the capital Saturday, retaining pickup services only, after being allowed to reopen on Jan. 18.

Plans to reopen high schools in Athens Monday have been limited to the first three grades, while older students will remain in online classes, officials from Greece’s Health Ministry and Civil Protection Agency said.

The additional restrictions will also be in effect on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Lesbos and in 10 municipal regions around Greece.

Greece imposed lockdown measures -- that eventually included a nationwide curfew as well as school and store closures -- in early November amid a huge spike in cases.

With a population of 10.5 million, Greece has recorded some 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 5,764 deaths, according to numbers released Friday.

Follow AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

