Greece: Resurgent fires torch homes, threaten monuments

An aircraft drops water during a wildfire in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fight elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave.
An helicopter drops water during a wildfire in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fight elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave.
An helicopter drops water during a wildfire in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fight elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave.
A house is on fire in Rovies village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, late Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave.
Firefighters stop on the road during a wildfire in Rovies village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, late Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave.
A Russian aircraft operates during a wildfire near ancient Olympia, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave.
Firefighters hold a water hose during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
A burnt forest during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
Bulldozers open fire break next to a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
Smoke spreads over a beach during a wildfire in Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
An helicopter drops water during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
Local residents gather at a forest during a wildfire in Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
Local residents gather at a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
Bulldozers open fire break at a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
Bulldozers open fire break at a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
An aircraft operates as police blocks a road during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
An aircraft operates as flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
A local resident watches from his balcony the wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages.
A view of the burnt forest after a wildfire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Police and fire block a road as smoke billows from a forest fire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
An animal lies dead after a wildfire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
A view of the burnt forest after a wildfire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Local residents react during a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, accompanied by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, right, and Minister for Citizen Protection Michalis Chrisochoidis, left, visit the ancient Olympia during a wildfire in western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
An aircraft drops water during a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
An helicopter fills water during a wildfire near Pyrgos town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
A wildfire approaches a village near Pyrgos town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
An aircraft drops water during a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
Look residents watch the wildfire near Olympia town, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
By DEREK GATOPOULOS and ELENA BECATOROS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A resurgent wildfire burned homes north of Athens and blazes across southern Greece forced more evacuations Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle fought to save a former royal palace and the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
In a dramatic scene as flames approached, fire crews went house to house to escort residents out of homes some 20 kilometers (12 1/2 miles) north of the capital. The fire threatened the power supply to parts of the capital after damaging the transmission network, officials said.
Fueled by the worst heat wave in decades, the fires drew closer to a summer palace at Tatoi outside Athens once used by the former Greek royal family, as well as an archaeological site in southern Greece that was the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
“The country is facing an unprecedented environmental crisis, with multiple large fires,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who visited Tatoi as well as Ancient Olympia, where flame lighting ceremonies for the summer and winter Olympics are held every two years.
As additional support arrived from Greece’s military and European Union countries, water-dropping planes and helicopters swooped over blazes near the capital, in central Greece, on the island of Evia, and near Ancient Olympia to the south. Dozens of villages and settlements were evacuated, including a beachside campsite and hotels on Evia, where boats were used to transport stranded vacationers to safety.