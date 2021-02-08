Greece says Turkey's 2-state model for Cyprus a non-starter

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece’s prime minister said on Monday that it’s unlikely “substantial” talks to reunify ethnically split Cyprus could resume if Turkey and Turkish Cypriots insist on pursuing a two-state accord that defies a United Nations and European Union-endorsed framework for federation.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that in their public statements, the leaders of Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots are “outside the framework” of an envisioned federation made up of Greek and Turkish speaking zones that the two sides agreed would form the basis of a peace deal more than 40 years ago.

Mitsotakis said both the U.N. and the EU reject any notion of a two-state deal for Cyprus that was ethnically divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aiming at union with Greece.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have said last week that federation isn't feasible and that any arrangement should be negotiated between “two equal sovereign states.”

Mitsotakis said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots “must be aware that a resumption of a substantial dialogue is possible only within the existing and binding margins.”