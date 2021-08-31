Greece struggles to shake up safety agency after huge fires

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right government replaced top public security officials following the country's multiple devastating wildfires this month, but it also suffered an embarrassing political setback Tuesday when the retired admiral appointed to oversee firefighting withdrew hours before he was due to be sworn in.

The government had named Evangelos Apostolakis, a former chief of the Greek armed forces and the defense minister under a previous government, as the head of a newly created Civil Protection Ministry. Apostolakis pulled out after the political opposition accused him of being disloyal.

While other new ministers were sworn in Tuesday, the position Apostolakis was nominated for was left vacant, and the responsibility for firefighting coordination reverted to the Ministry of Citizens' Protection, a government announcement said.