ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister and his national security advisers have decided to transfer refugees from overcrowded migrant camps on its eastern islands to the mainland and accelerate the deportation of rejected applicants for asylum without giving them the right to appeal.
The Greek government's Council on Foreign Affairs and Defense also agreed while meeting for several hours Saturday to increase border surveillance and decided to activate a 50-million-euro integrated maritime surveillance system that the previous government didn't put in place,
Government spokesman Stelios Petsas says the council also decided to reunite 116 unaccompanied minors living in Greek migrant camps with their families residing in other European Union countries.
The meeting was called after the mass arrival Thursday of nearly 600 refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos.
