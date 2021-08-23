Greece wildfires: Firefighters get upper hand on 2 blazes

A firefighter tries to extinguish the fire in a house during a wildfire in Thea area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames Wednesday.
A burnt house during a wildfire in Thea area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames Wednesday.
A firefighter extinguish the fire during a wildfire in Thea area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames Wednesday.
Flames and smoke comes out from the window of a house during a wildfire in Thea area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. A major wildfire northwest of the Greek capital devoured large tracts of pine forest for a third day and threatened a large village as hundreds of firefighters, assisted by water-dropping planes and helicopters, battled the flames Wednesday.
An aircraft drops water over a a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
Smoke rises from a burnt forrest during a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
A firefighter fills water his vehicle during a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
Local residents give water to an exhausted dog during a a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
Local residents with a water tank operate during a a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
An aircraft drops water over a a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames at a burning house in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
A burnt house during a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
Firefighters try to extinguish the flames at a burning house in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
A helicopter drops water over a burning house in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
A firefighter drops water at a burnt house during a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
Haris Digenis drops water at his burnt house during a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
A helicopter fills from a water tank during a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
A house is on fire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
Katerina Theochari stands outside her burnt house during a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
A helicopter drops water over a burning house in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
A burnt children's campus is seen during a wildfire in Vilia area some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Greece's fire department scrambled firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes broke out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain them.
By ELENA BECATOROS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Despite strong winds, firefighting aircraft and ground forces in Greece gained the upper hand late Monday over two new blazes that broke out in areas already scarred by major wildfires this summer.
The first broke out Monday morning in the southern part of Evia, Greece's second-largest island, whose north was devastated earlier this month by a blaze that burned for more than 10 days. The second wildfire erupted in Kaza, in the Vilia area northwest of Athens where a major blaze was brought under control Friday after burning for five days.
The fire service said late Monday the Kaza blaze was on the wane and the fire on Evia was contained.
Earlier, authorities had issued an evacuation order for Vilia, 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Greek capital. Some residents hosed down their gardens and homes, hoping to save them, while police halted traffic on a nearby highway. At least half a dozen buildings were severely damaged in the area.
The fire department sent 167 firefighters as well as 60 vehicles, 14 helicopters and 14 aircraft to fight the flames.
This month, which began with Greece’s most severe heat wave in about three decades, is quickly turning into one of the country’s most destructive fire seasons, with dozens of wildfires breaking out every day. Thousands of people have been forced to flee the flames, which have devoured forests, agricultural land, homes and businesses.