Greece wildfires: Firefighters get upper hand on 2 blazes

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Despite strong winds, firefighting aircraft and ground forces in Greece gained the upper hand late Monday over two new blazes that broke out in areas already scarred by major wildfires this summer.

The first broke out Monday morning in the southern part of Evia, Greece's second-largest island, whose north was devastated earlier this month by a blaze that burned for more than 10 days. The second wildfire erupted in Kaza, in the Vilia area northwest of Athens where a major blaze was brought under control Friday after burning for five days.

The fire service said late Monday the Kaza blaze was on the wane and the fire on Evia was contained.

Earlier, authorities had issued an evacuation order for Vilia, 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Greek capital. Some residents hosed down their gardens and homes, hoping to save them, while police halted traffic on a nearby highway. At least half a dozen buildings were severely damaged in the area.

The fire department sent 167 firefighters as well as 60 vehicles, 14 helicopters and 14 aircraft to fight the flames.