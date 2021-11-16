 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greece's tavernas, coffee shops close for pandemic protest
0 comments
AP

Greece's tavernas, coffee shops close for pandemic protest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greece's tavernas, coffee shops close for pandemic protest

Pedestrians wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, pass in front of a metro station in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Authorities say the rate of death related to COVID-19 in Greece has reached its highest level in six months as roughly one-third of the country's population remains unvaccinated.

 Thanassis Stavrakis

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Associations representing restaurants and catering businesses in Greece are holding strikes and work stoppages across the country Tuesday, seeking renewed financial relief from the government due to the effects of the pandemic.

Normally busy restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and traditional tavernas in Athens were shuttered with chairs flipped onto outdoor tables ahead of a planned protest in the capital.

Greece is currently reporting its highest daily number of confirmed COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic and the highest rate of death in six months, prompting the government to re-impose some restrictions that target roughly a third of the country’s population that remains unvaccinated.

Public health advisors to the government are backing tougher capacity restrictions for businesses, and officials are due to decide on whether to implement the proposals later this week.

Giorgos Kavathas, leader of Greece’s largest small business association, said demands from the government included tax breaks and rent subsidies.

“We support the public health measures but we also need assistance,” he told state run television. “Let’s not forget that in the last 20 months, catering businesses were closed for at least nine and others without outdoor customer spaces were closed for 12 months. The money that was lost will never be regained so clearly we need to have a serious discussion.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan speaks during a press conference along the Bettendorf Riverfront Bike Path

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge
World

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus.”

+11
Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi
World

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures.

+10
As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act
World

As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act

  • Updated

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — At the main hospital in Romania's capital, the morgue ran out of space for the dead in recent days, and doctors in Bulgaria have suspended routine surgeries so they can tend to a surge in COVID-19 patients. In the Serbian capital, the graveyard now operates an extra day during the week in order to bury all the bodies arriving.

World

IS-linked group kills Nigerian general, destroys buildings

  • Updated

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An Islamic State-linked extremist group blamed for killing thousands in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries has killed four members of the Nigerian army, including a general, the army said Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottish whisky innovation creates gasoline alternative

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News