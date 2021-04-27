Greek far-right lawmaker held ahead of likely extradition

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities on Tuesday took a Greek far-right member of the European Parliament into custody ahead of his likely extradition to Greece to serve a 13-year prison sentence for being a leading member of a criminal organization.

The move came after the EU assembly voted 658-24, with 10 abstentions, to remove the parliamentary protection of the deputy, Ioannis Lagos, paving the way for him to be sent back on a European arrest warrant.

Lagos has been living in the capital Brussels since a Greek court in October convicted him and 17 other former Greek parliament members from the extreme-right Golden Dawn party of leading a criminal organization, or being members in it.

“A European arrest warrant has been issued at our request and that warrant has been executed by the Belgian authorities. The matter is now in the hands of the judiciary," Greek Police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told The Associated Press.

Brussels prosecutors confirmed that Lagos had been picked up around midday and was to be brought before a judge who would decide on the next steps.