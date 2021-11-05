Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry

“Contract firefighters put their heart and soul into the effort to battle the fires over the summer," Farandakis said. "They have repeatedly been promised proper jobs. But they have been deceived. I don’t know what kind of disaster has to happen — more fires? more floods? — for the message to get through.”

The government says it is reviewing the country’s firefighting capability, including equipment and staffing levels. It spent 500 million euros ($578 million) on a relief effort for people who lost their homes and businesses in the fires this summer, an amount roughly equivalent to the annual firefighting budget.

Speaking at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland this week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the intensity of the fires was a consequence of climate change.

“We are already getting a glimpse of the dramatic effects of global warming. This summer, having experienced a record-breaking streak of days with temperatures over 40 degrees (Celsius, 104 Fahrenheit), we had to deal with forest fires of unprecedented intensity,” Mitsotakis said.

“That's why ... we created a climate crisis ministry, and I emphasize the term ‘crisis’.”

