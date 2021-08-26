Greek health care workers protest against mandatory vaccines

“They are in the opposite direction of the majority of Greek society, which wants to protect public health," he said.

Speaking on Skai TV, Kikilias announced the start of a pilot program to have mobile vaccination units administering shots in town squares outside churches. The program would start this Sunday on the island of Crete, the minister said, and would expand to the country's main cities.

Greece has been seeking to boost its vaccination drive with a series of incentives. It has been seeing a steady increase in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths, as well as hospitalizations and intubations, over the past several weeks. ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are more than 69% full, while regular COVID-19 wards are 45% full, health ministry figures show.

On Tuesday, Kikilias said that “significantly more than 90% of patients who are in COVID ICUs are unvaccinated," without specifying whether some of them had received one vaccine dose and weren't yet fully vaccinated.

More than 11 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 5.6 million people now fully vaccinated in this country of about 11 million people.