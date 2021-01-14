 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greek parliament approves plan to buy French Rafale fighters
0 comments
AP

Greek parliament approves plan to buy French Rafale fighters

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers in a vote Thursday approved a defense procurement program to purchase 18 French-made Rafale fighter planes, part of an armaments plan announced by the government in September.

Greece has earmarked 11.5 billion euros ($14 billion) for the modernization of its armed forces over the next five years, at a time of increased tension with neighboring Turkey.

Relations between the two NATO members, often strained, deteriorated sharply last year, with warships facing off in the eastern Mediterranean in a dispute over maritime boundaries and energy rights.

Delivery of the 18 Rafale jets — 12 currently in service in France and six new planes to be built by Dassault Aviation — is scheduled to begin mid-year and to be completed over two years. The jets and the purchase of compatible air-to-air Meteor missiles are expected to cost 2.3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

Lawmakers from the governing center-right party as well as the two largest opposition parties voted in favor of the program, backing legislation that was fast-tracked through parliament.

Government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said the program was part of the government’s actions “for the immediate reinforcement of the deterrent capabilities of our armed forces.”

The overall modernization drive for Greece's armed forces includes upgrades for the army, navy and air force, and the hiring of 15,000 personnel.

The program features plans to purchase warships, anti-submarine warfare helicopters and drones, and an upgrade of Greece’s F-16 fighter jet fleet by 2027

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby
World

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”

+5
To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games
World

To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the games.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Alex, Mexico's first Antarctic penguin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News