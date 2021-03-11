 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greek protesters attack police with firebombs at rally
0 comments
AP

Greek protesters attack police with firebombs at rally

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Extensive clashes broke out between police and protesters Thursday in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, after authorities ended an occupation by students and other demonstrators at the city’s main university building.

Protesters threw firebombs at police after street clashes erupted near the city center. Police responded with tear gas and made multiple arrests. No injuries were reported.

The occupation, which had lasted for about three weeks, was to protest a decision by the center-right government to start police patrols of university campuses.

Despite lockdown restrictions, dozens of protest marches have taken place in Greek cities over the past month against the prospect of police gaining access to campuses. Police said approximately 8,000 people attended Thursday's rally in the northern Greek city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Albatross fails landing attempt at nature reserve

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pakistani opposition to boycott confidence vote for PM Khan
World

Pakistani opposition to boycott confidence vote for PM Khan

  • Updated

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition announced Friday it will boycott a special session of the National Assembly this weekend called by the prime minister after a politically embarrassing defeat of Imran Khan’s key candidate in elections for the Senate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William speaks out after Harry and Meghan's interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News