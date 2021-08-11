Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups

On the outskirts of Kamatriades on Evia, residents cutting firebreaks through the forest said they had received no help in protecting their village.

“We need some help here, we need some help! We are fighting alone (for) seven days now,” said Dimitris Stefanidakis.

Greek officials say they did everything they could against the fire service's biggest-ever challenge. In eight days, authorities had to deal with 586 fires across the country, while heavy smoke from the fires often reduced visibility so much that water-dropping aircraft could not be deployed safely.

The causes of the blazes are under investigation, and authorities say that in at least one major blaze arson seems likely. Several people have been arrested.

The government has pledged a large compensation and reforestation program.

Big wildfires were also burning in Italy, which claimed a third life Wednesday when authorities said a 77-year-old shepherd was found dead in the southern Calabria region. Reports said he was in a farmhouse where he had apparently sought refuge with his flock.

Last week in Italy, a woman and her nephew died of smoke inhalation as they tried to save the family olive grove.