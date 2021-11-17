Greeks hold peaceful march on deadly uprising anniversary

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Some 20,000 people marched peacefully through Athens on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973, police said.

More than 5,000 police were deployed to keep order, as violence involving anarchist demonstrators has often marred the annual march to the U.S. Embassy. The event went ahead despite restrictions related to the pandemic, and most of the marchers wore masks.

A similar demonstration was held in Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki, with about 14,000 participants. The march ended peacefully, but afterwards masked youths threw petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and a water cannon. No injuries or arrests were reported.

In 1973, student-led pro-democracy protests at the Athens Polytechnic were crushed by police and troops sent by the military regime. Officers opened fire on unarmed demonstrators and bystanders near the Polytechnic, and an army tank smashed in the gates of the university complex behind which many students were gathered.

At least 20 are thought to have been killed, though the precise death toll of the November 1973 events remains unknown.