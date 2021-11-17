Greeks hold peaceful march on deadly uprising anniversary

University students hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed.
University students shout slogans during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed.
University students stand outside of the National Technical University of Athens, known as the Athens Polytechnic and hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed.
A man passes with a scooter in front of police buses blocked the roads in front of Parliament at Syntagma square ahead of a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed.
Protestors march as they shoot slogans during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed.
Protestors shoot slogans during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed.
Children and university students hold a blood-stained Greek flag from the deadly 1973 student uprising during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed.
Riot police stand guard by the protestors during a rally in front of the parliament at Syntagma square in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed.
Riot police stand guard by the protestors during a rally next os the parliament at Syntagma square in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed.
Riots Police stands guard outside from U.S embassy during a rally in Athens, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. More than 5,000 police officers are being deployed in Athens ahead of a rally to mark the 47th anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising. The large student-led demonstrations in 1973 at the Athens Polytechnic in the center of the capital were held a year before a military dictatorship, in power since 1967, collapsed.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Some 20,000 people marched peacefully through Athens on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of a bloody anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973, police said.
More than 5,000 police were deployed to keep order, as violence involving anarchist demonstrators has often marred the annual march to the U.S. Embassy. The event went ahead despite restrictions related to the pandemic, and most of the marchers wore masks.
A similar demonstration was held in Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki, with about 14,000 participants. The march ended peacefully, but afterwards masked youths threw petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas and a water cannon. No injuries or arrests were reported.
In 1973, student-led pro-democracy protests at the Athens Polytechnic were crushed by police and troops sent by the military regime. Officers opened fire on unarmed demonstrators and bystanders near the Polytechnic, and an army tank smashed in the gates of the university complex behind which many students were gathered.
At least 20 are thought to have been killed, though the precise death toll of the November 1973 events remains unknown.
But the uprising was followed by a putsch within the military regime ruling Greece since 1967, which brought even more hardline officers into power.