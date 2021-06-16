Greenpeace apologizes, local police slam Euro 2020 protester

MUNICH (AP) — Greenpeace has apologized and Munich police are investigating after a protester parachuted into the stadium and injured two people before Germany’s game against France at the European Championship.

The protester used a powered paraglider with a motor attached to his back but lost control and hit overhead camera wires attached to the stadium roof, careening over spectators’ heads before he landed on the field ahead of Tuesday's game. Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps.

Greenpeace spokesperson Benjamin Stephan apologized for the botched protest and the injuries caused.

“That was never our intention," Stephan said. “The paraglider was to fly over the stadium and drop a latex ball with a message of protest onto the field.”

Munich police said Wednesday they were investigating various potential violations of the criminal code and aviation act.

“The pilot injured two men during the landing approach. The injured were given medical care by the emergency services and taken to hospitals for further care,” Munich police said in a statement.