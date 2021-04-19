Greens bid for German chancellery as Merkel's bloc squabbles

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens announced Monday that co-leader Annalena Baerbock will make the party's first bid for the chancellery in the September national election, while Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc was mired in a power struggle.

Baerbock's nomination was unveiled by the party's other co-leader, Robert Habeck, at a smoothly staged event that contrasted with the heated standoff in Merkel's Union bloc.

The Sept. 26 parliamentary elections are unpredictable, partly because the popular incumbent isn’t seeking re-election. Merkel vowed in 2018 not to seek a fifth four-year term. Recent polls have had the Greens running second behind the Union and ahead of Germany’s traditional big center-left party, the Social Democrats.

Baerbock, 40, has been a lawmaker in the national parliament since 2013 but lacks government experience.

“Democracy lives on change,” Baerbock said. "Yes, I have never been chancellor or a minister. I stand for renewal, others stand for the status quo.”

She said she wants “a Germany at the heart of Europe, a country in which climate protection creates the future foundation for prosperity, freedom and security.”