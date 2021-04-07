'Grim reaper' Berlin artist protests Brazil's virus stance

BERLIN (AP) — A Brazilian activist dressed as the grim reaper is taking to the streets of Berlin every night in a one-man protest against what he calls the “deadly health policies” pursued by his homeland's president in the pandemic.

Multimedia artist Rafael Puetter, who has been in Berlin for five years and originally comes from Rio de Janeiro, made his nightly excursion early Wednesday as Brazil for the first time reported a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths exceeding 4,000.

That made Brazil the third nation to cross the threshold. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has long downplayed the risks of the coronavirus and remains fully against lockdowns as too damaging to the economy.

“My performance starts at the Brazilian embassy in Berlin at midnight every night. I dress myself as ... death," said Puetter. “I think the president is promoting deadly health policies and I think death’s the symbol of this government in many ways.”