Groups say Myanmar journalists in peril amid crackdown

“They told me I could be dead if I did not reveal my sources," Maung said Wednesday in an online news conference about the CPJ report. He said Hanthar Nyien remains in prison.

“He is one of us. We have to tell him he is not alone," Maung said.

At the end of June, the authorities released about 2,300 prisoners who were charged in connection with protests that erupted after the military took control. Those released included protesters as well as journalists, but since there was no official list of freed detainees the exact number of journalists released is not known.

Danny Fenster, an American, is the only foreign journalist known to still be held, Crispin said. The 37-year-old managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent online news outlet based in Yangon, was detained on May 24 while trying to board a flight to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family.