Grueling itinerary set for pope's first post-surgery trip

But the short visit could suggest Francis didn’t want to lend any additional symbolic support to the right-wing Orban, with whom he disagrees on immigration and other issues.

After the brief stop in Budapest, Francis arrives in the afternoon of Sept. 12 in the Slovak capital, Bratislava, and heads immediately into an ecumenical encounter and then a private meeting with members of his Jesuit order.

He spends the following day in Bratislava fulfilling the protocol visits to Slovakian leaders and speeches to civil society and diplomatic groups as well as the country’s priests, nuns and bishops. A meeting with Slovakia’s Jewish community is planned for the afternoon.

Francis will fly the following day to Kosice to celebrate a Byzantine rite Mass, meet with the country’s Roma community and then its young people. His final day involves a flight to Sastin to celebrate a concluding Mass before returning to Rome.

Francis only has one other scheduled trip this year, a short visit to Glasgow, Scotland to participate in the COP26 climate conference in November. The Vatican hasn’t confirmed the trip, but Scotland’s bishops announced earlier this month that Francis had assured them of his visit.