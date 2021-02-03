 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GSK, CureVac to make COVID vaccines targeting new variants
0 comments
AP

GSK, CureVac to make COVID vaccines targeting new variants

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — U.K.-based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and Germany’s CureVac say they plan to collaborate on a new generation of vaccines targeting emerging variants of COVID-19.

The announcement comes as public health experts around the world raise concerns about mutations in the virus that may make existing vaccines less effective.

“The increase in emerging variants with the potential to reduce the efficacy of first generation COVID-19 vaccines requires acceleration of efforts to develop vaccines against new variants to keep one step ahead of the pandemic,’’ the companies said in a statement Wednesday. “These next generation COVID-19 vaccines may either be used to protect people who have not been vaccinated before, or to serve as boosters in the event that COVID-19 immunity gained from an initial vaccination reduces over time.''

GSK says it will also help CureVac manufacture up to 100 million doses of its existing vaccine candidate this year.

———

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+24
AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun
World

AP PHOTOS: Venice has people in masks but no Carnival fun

  • Updated

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In another year, masks would be a sign of the gaiety in Venice, an accessory worn for games and parties as big crowds parade about to show off their frivolous, fanciful costumes, especially ones with decorative face coverings.

+4
UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'
World

UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Saturday that it does not expect any disruptions to its orders for coronavirus vaccines after the European Union emphasized it would not trigger an emergency provision of the Brexit deal as part of its strategy to monitor export of doses produced in the EU.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN official: World needs to pressure Myanmar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News