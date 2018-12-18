GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities say they have completed documentation needed to clear the way for repatriation of the body of a 7-year-old migrant girl who died in U.S. Border Patrol custody.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marta Larra says Jakelin Caal's cadaver is expected to return to Guatemala on Thursday and then be taken to her hometown of San Antonio Secortez.
Caal and her father were part of a group of 163 migrants detained Dec. 6 near a border crossing in New Mexico. Hours later they were placed on a bus to the nearest Border Patrol station, but Jakelin began vomiting and eventually stopped breathing. She later died at a Texas hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.