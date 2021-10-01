Guinea junta leader sworn in as president amid uncertainty

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Coup leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya gave no timeline for holding new elections in Guinea as the junta swore him in as president on Friday, though he pledged not to run as a candidate once the vote is organized.

Doumbouya's inauguration ceremony comes nearly a month after his junta overthrew President Alpha Conde, whose popularity had plummeted after he pursued a third term saying term limits didn't apply to him.

The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS then suspended Guinea's membership and called for the junta to release the 83-year-old Conde, whose exact whereabouts remain unknown.

While the junta has pledged to organize democratic elections, it has yet to outline a timeframe for doing so. Earlier this week, junta members outlined their plans for the political transition, saying Doumbouya would serve as president and a civilian prime minister also would be chosen.

“Neither I, nor any member of the (junta) and the transitional bodies will be a candidate in the upcoming elections," Doumbouya said. “I ask the people of Guinea to re-establish our nation during this transition period.”