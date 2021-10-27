Gulf Arab states, squeezed by climate change, still tout oil

Greenpeace, which obtained the leaked documents, has criticized the approach, saying these “yet unproven” carbon capture technologies allow nations to emit more greenhouse gases on the optimistic assumption they can be drawn out of the atmosphere later.

Meanwhile, national energy companies like Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi's ADNOC and Qatar Petroleum — now re-branded as Qatar Energy — are moving ahead with efforts to reduce emissions and boost investments in petrochemical products used in fertilizers, plastics, rubber and other polymers that are in huge demand globally.

Aramco, by far the world’s biggest oil company, announced it would reach “net zero” by 2050 on its operations, a decade sooner than the Saudi government's pledge. ADNOC has pledged to decrease its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.

Qatar Petroleum has already shipped one carbon-neutral cargo of LNG gas to Singapore and will be incorporating carbon capture technology in its expansion plans, according to a report by the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

Speaking at the forum in Riyadh, ADNOC CEO Sultan Al-Jaber called on people to be “a bit mature and sober” in discussing the energy transition, insisting it will take time and must include oil and gas.