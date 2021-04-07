 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hackers, glitches mar France's mass return to online school
0 comments
AP

Hackers, glitches mar France's mass return to online school

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — French children, parents and teachers are battling with internet connection problems across the country after an abrupt nationwide switch to online learning saturated networks and embarrassed the government.

Paris prosecutors opened an investigation Wednesday into possible hacking into key systems, and the government's cybersecurity agency is also investigating. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer announced cyberattacks on a state distance-learning network and blamed overwhelmed private networks and servers for other glitches.

But frustrated parents are blaming bad planning by the government.

After more than seven months of in-person class, the switch on Tuesday to all-online learning for all of France’s 12 million pupils was plagued with problems. Some were solved by Wednesday, but the Education Ministry announced a second day of cyberattacks on the state-run distance learning network, and acknowledged erratic and slow connections in multiple regions.

For Esther Baumad of Open Digital Education, a leading online teaching platform, the reason was simple: “There were too many people connected at the same time,” she told broadcaster France-Info.

Parents shared advice on class WhatsApp chats and vented on social networks. Teachers muddled through with smaller-than-usual classes because some children couldn’t log on to their networks, or had to cancel classes altogether.

“I know it’s not easy,” President Emmanuel Macron said while taking part in an online history and geography class for 14-year-olds in southern France on Tuesday. He acknowledged some “difficulties, some incidents.”

Sitting at his laptop in the presidential palace, Macron watched a lesson on World War II, and thanked the students, teachers and families for adapting to the rapidly developing situation.

His government sent all children back to school full-time in September to reduce learning gaps exposed during virus lockdowns last spring, and to allow parents to get back to work. As a result, most French schools did not undertake major changes to adapt to remote learning like many did in the U.S., where a new survey released Wednesday by the Biden administration found just 34% of students nationwide were learning full-time in the classroom.

After months of insisting that French schools wouldn't close again, the French government was forced to backtrack last week amid a new virus surge fueled by a more contagious variant first identified in Britain. Macron ordered schools and non-essential businesses to shut nationwide and imposed new travel restrictions for four weeks.

France’s already stretched hospitals are struggling with the numbers of new virus patients. The country has reported among the highest number of virus-related deaths in the world, at 97,273.

Meanwhile, France is trying to speed up vaccinations after a slow start. Seven military hospitals started vaccinating civilians this week and a major vaccination center opened at the national sports stadium north of Paris.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?
World

EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With more than a week of fierce fighting including beheaded bodies in the streets, the battle for the northern Mozambique town of Palma has highlighted the southern Africa country’s insurgency and threats to its multibillion-dollar investments.

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording
World

Jordan prince remains defiant in new audio recording

  • Updated

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's Prince Hamzah says he has been threatened by the country's security agencies but does not plan to follow their “unacceptable” orders that he remain confined at home and cut off from public communication, according to a new voice recording released Monday.

World

Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes

Christians in the Holy Land marked Good Friday without the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the days leading up to Easter because of the coronavirus, and worshippers in many other predominantly Christian countries where the virus is still raging observed their second annual Holy Week with tight restrictions on gatherings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexican wrestlers help elderly get COVID vaccines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News