Hackers, glitches mar France's mass return to online school

“I know it’s not easy,” President Emmanuel Macron said while taking part in an online history and geography class for 14-year-olds in southern France on Tuesday. He acknowledged some “difficulties, some incidents.”

Sitting at his laptop in the presidential palace, Macron watched a lesson on World War II, and thanked the students, teachers and families for adapting to the rapidly developing situation.

His government sent all children back to school full-time in September to reduce learning gaps exposed during virus lockdowns last spring, and to allow parents to get back to work. As a result, most French schools did not undertake major changes to adapt to remote learning like many did in the U.S., where a new survey released Wednesday by the Biden administration found just 34% of students nationwide were learning full-time in the classroom.