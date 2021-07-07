Haitian president assassinated at home, first lady hospitalized amid political instability

"I thought there was an earthquake, there was so much shooting," said the woman who spoke on condition of anonymity because she fears for her life. "The president had problems with many people, but this is not how we expected him to die. This is something I wouldn't wish on any Haitian."

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti said it was restricting U.S. staff to its compounds and that the embassy would be closed Wednesday because of ''an ongoing security situation.''

The White House described the attack as "horrific" and "tragic" and said it was still gathering information on what happened. U.S. President Joe Biden will be briefed later Wednesday by his national security team, spokesperson Jen Psaki said during an interview on MSNBC.

"The message to the people of Haiti is this is a tragic tragedy," she during a previously scheduled interview on CNN. "And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that's needed."

President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic met his top military and police commanders to discuss plans to reinforce security along the border with Haiti following the assassination.