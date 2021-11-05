Hamas 'guardian' law keeps Gaza woman from studying abroad

After being turned back at the border, al-Najar appealed to a number of local human rights groups, but said they appeared reluctant to assist her, fearing reprisal from Hamas. Eventually, she filed a petition against the ban.

Her father failed to show up at the first hearing, causing it to be postponed. Before it adjourned, the judge asked her why she was going abroad and suggested she could just as easily study in one of Gaza's universities.

Al-Najar, who speaks fluent English and teaches the language, aspires to be a journalist. She says a multi-cultural country like Turkey provides opportunities that don't exist in Gaza, which is largely cut off from the outside world.

The hearing was postponed a second time because her father's attorney was sick. It was postponed a third time on Wednesday because his new lawyer said he needed time to study the case.

The scholarship's validity was extended until the end of the year, but if al-Najar does not make it to Turkey by then, she will lose it.

But she's not giving up.

“I realized no one is going to help me but myself, and I realized that I have to be strong now to fight for my rights," she said. “Instead of crying in my room and letting myself down, I decided to fight. I chose to fight for the first time in my life."

