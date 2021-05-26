Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

The International Criminal Court has launched an investigation into possible war crimes by both Hamas and Israel — including the possibility of disproportionate force by Israel and indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas.

Israeli officials say any civilian casualties are unintended and that the army takes great effort to avoid them. They accuse Hamas of putting civilians in danger by launching rockets from residential areas and inviting Israeli reprisals. They also note that Hamas rockets are fired indiscriminately toward Israeli population centers.

During the latest round of fighting, Israel said it targeted only Hamas’ military infrastructure and accused the group of taking shelter in residential areas and digging tunnels beneath houses. Some 1,000 buildings, including four high-rise towers, were destroyed, according to U.N. estimates. Israel says the buildings were either used as militant command centers or used to hide tunnels.

Sinwar denied the Israeli claims. “It is lying when it says there are military targets in these areas or under the ground,” he said.

One of the high-rise buildings hit by Israel housed The Associated Press' offices in Gaza. Israel has said Hamas military intelligence used the building, though it has not publicly presented any evidence backing up the claim.