Hamilton: F1 'duty bound' to raise awareness of human rights

“Equal rights is a serious issue," Hamilton said. "They are trying to make steps. It can't change overnight. I heard there are things like a new reform with the ”kafala" system that was (still) in place a couple of years ago.

“There's a long way to go. I just feel that if we are coming to these places, we need to be raising the profile of the situation. I think we can still bring a spotlight to it and create that scrutiny and that pressure that could hopefully create change."

Governments in the region did not immediately respond to The Associated Pres regarding Hamilton's comments.

Hamilton last year received personally addressed letters from three alleged Bahraini torture survivors as well as a hand-drawn photo of his Mercedes car from the young son of a Bahraini man on death row. The drawing was shown exclusively to The Associated Press.

Hamilton said at last year's race in Bahrain that human rights was “a massive problem” in some of the countries F1 visits and “as a sport we need to do more.”