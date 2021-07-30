Haughey wins rare medals for Hong Kong; out of 50 free swim

TOKYO (AP) — Siobhán Haughey had already made history at the Tokyo Olympics. Then she went out and burnished her legacy in the pool.

The 23-year-old swimmer from Hong Kong earned a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle on Friday, to go with the silver she won in the 200 free two days earlier. They are the first swimming medals won by Hong Kong.

“This is crazy and surreal,” Haughey said. “The 200 free is always my main event, so the 100 is more like a bonus for me. My goal is just to go in and have fun and swim a best time and I did that."

Her time of 52.27 seconds in the 100 free was topped only by Emma McKeon of Australia, who set an Olympic record of 51.96 to win.

“I didn't have a lot of experience going into this race,” Haughey said. “I went another best time. It's so surreal.”

Hundreds of people crowded a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Friday to watch Haughey. Her two silvers are among six medals won by the country since it first competed in the Summer Games in 1952.

“I’m just here having a good time,” she said, “and if that also means having great results it is so much fun.”