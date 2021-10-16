Leaders pay tribute at church where British lawmaker killed

“He was killed doing a job that he loves, serving his own constituents as an elected democratic member and, of course, acts of this are absolutely wrong, and we cannot let that get in the way of our functioning democracy,” British Home Secretary Priti Patel said after she also paid tribute to Amess at the church where he died.

Patel said she has convened meetings with the House speaker, police departments and U.K. security services “to make sure that all measures are being put in place for the security of MPs so that they can carry on with their duties as elected democratic members.”

Amess' slaying came five years after another MP, Jo Cox, was murdered by a far-right extremist in her small-town constituency. Friday's killing killing has renewed concern about the risks politicians run as they go about their work representing voters. British politicians generally are not given police protection when they meet with their constituents.

Tobias Ellwood, a leading Conservative lawmaker who gave first aid to a police officer stabbed at the gates of Parliament in 2017, said face-to-face meetings with voters should be temporarily paused pending the security review.