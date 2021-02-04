Head of Tokyo Games won't resign after statement about women

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said on Thursday he would not resign despite pressure on him to do so after making derogatory comments earlier in the week about women.

The controversy over the gaff-prone former Japanese prime minister is one more problem the postponed Tokyo Olympics really didn't need as organizers and the International Olympic Committee try to pull off the postponed games in the midst of a pandemic. They are scheduled to open on July 23.

“I am not thinking to resign," Mori said. “I have been working hard and helped devotedly for seven years. I will not be stepping down.”

In an on-line meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee board of directors earlier in the week, Mori was reported by the daily newspaper Asahi Shimbun saying women talk too much in meetings. His comments have created a storm in Japan where women are grossly under-represented in politics and in board rooms.

“The statement made at the Japan Olympic Committee was an inappropriate expression, contrary to the spirit of the Olympics and Paralympics.,” Mori said. "I am deeply remorseful. I would like to withdraw the statement. I would like to apologize for any unpleasant feelings.”