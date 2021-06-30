 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health worsens of minority Polish leader in Belarus prison
0 comments
AP

Health worsens of minority Polish leader in Belarus prison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An official in Poland said Wednesday that the health of a Polish minority leader being held in a Belarus prison has deteriorated and that authorities are not allowing her to leave for Poland.

Andzelika Borys, 47, is the head of a Polish minority organization in Belarus that cultivates Polish culture and tradition. It is critical of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and is not recognized by the authorities there.

Borys and four other members of the Union of Poles in Belarus were imprisoned in March in a crackdown on ethnic Poles amid rising tensions with Poland, which backs sanctions against Lukashenko’s regime.

The official, Agnieszka Romaszewska-Guzy, the head of Polish state-funded Belsat TV which broadcasts independent news into Belarus, said Wednesday that Borys' health has worsened.

“Worrying news ... especially regarding Borys' health which visibly worsened in prison,” Romaszewska-Guzy said on Twitter.

She also tweeted that Borys' symptoms from her previous health condition had worsened, and that she had developed serious dental problems.

Romaszewska-Guzy added that according to her information, Borys has agreed to leave for Poland, but the authorities “have delayed that.”

Three other minority women activists arrested this year have been released and brought to Poland in May, as a result of Poland's diplomatic efforts. They described conditions in the prison as harsh.

Journalist and Polish minority activist Andrzej Poczobut also remains imprisoned.

Human rights groups consider the inmates as political prisoners. The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, and Poland, had appealed for their release.

Poland, which decades ago was in the orbit of Moscow's communist system, is now an EU member and a supporter of the democratic opposition to Lukashenko in neighboring Belarus. Along with Lithuania, it has become a center of refuge for Belarusian activists and students in exile.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch lava fountains appear as Mount Etna erupts in Italy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers
World

Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air.

+9
Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?
World

Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?

World

Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms were “immoral’ and would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death
World

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Angry demonstrators clashed with Palestinian security forces for a third day Saturday during a protest in the West Bank over the death of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died while in custody.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch lava fountains appear as Mount Etna erupts in Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News