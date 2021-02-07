Heavy snowstorm pounds Germany, upends travel

“Due to the heavy and prolonged snowfall combined with frost, it’s not guaranteed that the game can be carried out properly,” the German soccer league said in statement. “A new date for the game will be announced shortly.”

In the western city of Muenster, among the hardest hit places, there was so much snow on the streets that ambulances could no longer drive and all public transportation was shut down. More than 30 centimeters (almost 12 inches) of snow had fallen, piling up to a meter (over three feet) in some parts, and more snow was expected to fall on Sunday.

In Wuppertal, in western Germany, firefighters had to rescue six passengers out of the city's famous elevated railway after a train stopped moving due to the icy conditions. They had to climb up on ladders to reach the people on the train and help them down to the ground, dpa reported.

In the western town of Hagen, a circus tent collapsed under the weight of the snow, but firefighters succeeded in rescuing all 13 animals buried by the tent. Seven horses, two camels, two goats and two lamas were found underneath the tent and the snow, but none of the animals were injured, officials said.