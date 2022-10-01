Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows

When and if an island nation fully submerges due to climate change, what happens to the nationalities of its citizens? This and other related questions are being considered by island nations advocating for changes to international law as climate change threatens their very existence. The issue of protecting sovereignty is a top priority for many Pacific islands leaders. During the United Nations General Assembly last week, leaders of Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands and Kiribati called on the international community to preserve the sovereignty of Pacific island countries, finance adaptation programs and support an initiative to preserve cultural heritage.